'They are terrorists, should be kept in jail': Video of Kanpur Medical College principal's alleged remarks on Tablighi Jamaat members goes viral

The person identified in the video is Aarti Lalchandani, principal of GVSM Medical College. However, the authencity of the video could not be identified.

As reported by The Hindu, the video appears to have been shot secretively by a journalist and it shows Lalchandani making communally remaks in a room full of audience.

In the video, she can be seen saying, " They should be kept in solidarity confinement in a jail. You are keeping them in isolation ward."

Lalchandi, well, continues to add,"We should not say this but they are terrorists and we are providing them VIP treatment and also giving them food. We are exhausting our resources on them." She also said that we are wasting our PPE kits on them.

They should be in jail but you are bringing them here for treatment and wasting manpower and kits, she says.

Further, she goes on to accuse the BJP government of appeasement and slams them for exhausting the State's resources by treating Tablighi Jamaat members.

Lalchandani also says that CM Yogi Adityanath should issue an order stating that the manpower or resources of the state should not be used for treating the Tablighi Jamaat members who test positive for the virus.

Well, she does not stop here. She says that the government is sarcrificing the lives of 100 crore people for the sake of 30 crore people. However, here the context not quite clear.

Speaking to The Hindu, she says, that video has been spliced and she did not mean to refer to any particular community or target Muslims in any way. However, she also admitted that she made the comment during the initial days. She said that she had made this remark in angar during that circumtsance and said that the video was from 70 days ago.

When asked about who she was referring as terrorists in the video, she told The Hindu that all those 80 people who came in and their bags were not checked. "They were threatening, abusing and spitting everywhere,"she says.

Now, former Kanpur MP Subhashini Ali has demamded a proble into the matter. Ali said that if the video is legit, Lalchandani should be removed from her post stating that "she had violated the consitution by using such language and has also broken the oath she'd taken while she became a doctor."

