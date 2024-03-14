'They Are Dismantling Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution', Says Congress Slamming One Nation One Election

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh |

Hours after the Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation One Election' submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, the debate over viability and acceptability of the idea sparked off once again with opposition slamming the whole concept on holding simultaneously elections.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi led Govt. He said, "The prime minister's objective is very clear. He is going around asking for clear majority, two-thirds majority, 400 seats and the cat is out of the bag. They want to completely dismantle Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, with what objective? One nation, no election - that's what they want."

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) said on the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitting its report to President Droupadi Murmu on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and…

BJP's Nalin Kohli said, "In our country, we used to have simultaneous elections right up to 1967. If the committee, which was formed under the leadership of our former President Ram Nath Kovind, have broadly called along with the law commission’s recommendations that there should be simultaneous polls, then it should be welcomed.”

VIDEO | Here's what BJP leader Nalin Kohli (@NalinSKohli) said on 'One Nation One Election'.



“In our country, we used to have simultaneous elections right up to 1967. If the committee, which was formed under the leadership of our former President Ram Nath Kovind, have broadly… pic.twitter.com/TzCjvlntzq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

Vikas Singh, senior advocate and former president of SCBA has also backed the One Nation One Election policy. He said, "I think it's a very good move and it's a very positive suggestion. It will bring a lot of fairness in the electoral process, it will cut a lot of costs. The power of the government to take policy measures is curtailed every now and then because of the multiple elections."

VIDEO | Here's what Vikas Singh, senior advocate and former president of SCBA, said on One Nation One Election.



"I think it's a very good move and it's a very positive suggestion. It will bring a lot of fairness in the electoral process, it will cut a lot of costs. The power of… pic.twitter.com/ZgW2odgsa1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile Samajwadi Party said that the idea is completely impractical to implement in a country like India. Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “In a country like our's, One Nation One Election seems impossible. We can’t say much about it now, before the report is made public.”

VIDEO | Here's what Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand said on One Nation One Election.



“In a country like ours, One Nation One Election seems impossible. We can’t say much about it now, before the report is made public.”#OneNationOneElection pic.twitter.com/Ok5Kt9hKWT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

The central government in September last year constituted a high-level Committee to examine the issue of 'One Nation, One Election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.