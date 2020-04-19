These pics and video of India’s tricolour on Switzerland’s Matterhorn will make every patriot emotional

Switzerland and India are fighting coronavirus together and to express solidarity, strength to India, Switzerland projected India's tricolor on the iconic mountain -- Matterhorn.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the photo posted by the Indian Embassy in Switzerland: "The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic." The Indian Embassy in Switzerland, The Holy See, and Liechtenstein tweeted the photo and said, "INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia." Zermatt Tourism, which runs holiday activities in the Swiss Alps, had first tweeted the photo and posted it on their Facebook page.