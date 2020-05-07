These new PPE will remind you of Walter White's State-of-the-Art 'meth' lab

The Indian Navy has designed and produced a new set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which has been tested by Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences Delhi.
The institute is a DRDO organization which is tasked with testing and certification of the PPE.
The Navy has said that these new PPE will be now be mass produced and used in clinical COVID-19 situations.
However, these PPE reminds us of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman when the star-studded duo wore the same protective gears while cooking meth in the famous show Breaking Bad.
While Mr. White and Pinkman used respirators instead of masks, the layout of the coats is very similar to one another.
Earlier, a nanotechnology-based coating to kill the coronavirus on personal protective equipment (PPE) and N95 face masks was developed by the University of Mumbai (MU) and Swachh Urja Alliance LLP, Mumbai.
This coating can be used to destroy the virus adhered to face masks, shields and other protective gear thus eliminating the risk of infections to doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers.
Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. A total of 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far. The Health Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours.
