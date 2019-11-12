These IT firms are banned from applying for H-1B visas

New Delhi: A new study from National Foundation for American Policy shows that the US government is making things worse for major Indian IT companies.
They revealed the denial rate of H-1B visas touched 24 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.
Other than denial of H-1B visa petitions, The US Department of Labor has recently revealed the firms that have been disqualified from applying for H-1B visas.
The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas are, Azimetry, Inc., Bulmen Consultant Group, Inc., Business Reporting Management Services, Inc., NETAGE, Inc., Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC and more.
The data received from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), indicates the strict policy of Trump-led US administration on H-1B visa petitions.
The rejection rate is highest among major Indian IT companies, the study revealed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)