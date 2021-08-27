‘There's gold in cow’s milk’: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh rakes up his 2019 comment

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the TMC had sent several fake names for 'Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' for which those names were scrapped by the Central government.

Addressing a press conference, Dilip said that the Central government had verified the names of the farmers, after which there was a discrepancy and those names were dropped.

“Earlier after the flood in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had sent the names of government workers and TMC cadres’ names for getting relief. This time after things were verified the names were dropped,” said the BJP chief.

Claiming that the TMC government didn’t do anything for the farmers of the state, Ghosh claimed that TMC is ‘privatising’ Kisan Mandi in the state.

“I have seen in person that the Kisan Mandi’s were closed and cycles given under TMC government’s scheme used to stock in those rooms. But now since they have come back to power now they are privatizing Kisan Mandis. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi does something for the benefit of the country then TMC Supremo cries foul against the PM,” further mentioned Ghosh stating that the Central government had done lots of work to uplift the status of farmers especially of West Bengal.

“From testing of lands to cultivate highly developed crops, to providing MSP and other measures to uplift the status of farmers, the BJP-led Central government had done a lot for farmers,” claimed Ghosh.

Meanwhile, once again getting into controversy Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that there is gold in cow’s milk.

“People these days don’t take care of cows and don't drink cow’s milk but drink packet milk. Those who didn’t drink cow’s milk can never get gold,” said Ghosh.

However, scientists claimed that Ghosh’s claim is ‘baseless’.

It can be recalled that two years back, the West Bengal BJP chief got into controversy after he claimed that there is ‘gold in cow’s milk’.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:13 PM IST