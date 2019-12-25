There's a hilarious reason Meiyang Chang is in this Twitter user's background

If you’re ever having a bad day, just open Twitter and keep scroll down, this activity has been proved time and again as the cheapest way to uplift your mood. With hundreds of memes flooding the micro-blogging website, Twitter also has wonderful thread and reaction to those threads that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter.
Bollywood actor Meiyang Chang was a part of a similar exchange on Twitter. A twitter user had tweeted a picture of him and asked a random person on the site to edit the picture for him.
The Twitter user, Rohit Padole Patil wrote on Twitter, “Krishna sir ye pic ka background Chang karke do please”, he had also tagged another user with the username Atheist_Krishna. The fun part was the typo in Rohit’s tweet, he had typed Chang instead of the word change in the tweet.
Atheist Krishna who has written “I photoshop pics for PUN” in his Twitter bio did exactly that. He edited a different background in Rohit’s picture but with a picture of the Bollywood actor Meiyang Chang.
The actor who must have come across the Atheist_Krishna’s tweet with comparisons of Rohit’s tweet asking him for a background change and the picture Krishna sent him acting on his request quite literally.
