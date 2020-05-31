'There will be repercussions...': Amit Shah warns 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge conspirators' against challenging unity of India

On May 30, the BJP government completed one year of its new term in office. Shah's interview was put forward by the party with the hashtag '1YearofModi2', presumably to indicate the work done by the party over the last year and the current situation in the country.

Another recent development involves the arrest of two Pinjra Tod activists in connection with the Delhi riots that took place earlier this year.

Speaking about "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge conspirators" Shah said that "no free hand" would be given, "whether it is Sharjeel Imam or 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' conspirators".

"Whoever challenges the unity and integrity of the country, Modi govt will ensure there are repercussions," he added.