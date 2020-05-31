'There will be repercussions...': Amit Shah warns 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge conspirators' against challenging unity of India

In recent days these have been to evolving territory disputes involving India --one with China and the other with Nepal. But even as the conflict continues to make headlines, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that India has never adopted an expansionist policy.
"I clearly state that whether it's surgical strike or airstrike, violations of India's borders won't be tolerated and neither will attacks on India's territory. We don't covet anything of anyone's," he said in an interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV.
On May 30, the BJP government completed one year of its new term in office. Shah's interview was put forward by the party with the hashtag '1YearofModi2', presumably to indicate the work done by the party over the last year and the current situation in the country.
Another recent development involves the arrest of two Pinjra Tod activists in connection with the Delhi riots that took place earlier this year.
Speaking about "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge conspirators" Shah said that "no free hand" would be given, "whether it is Sharjeel Imam or 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' conspirators".
"Whoever challenges the unity and integrity of the country, Modi govt will ensure there are repercussions," he added.
On Sunday the total number of cases in the country crossed 1.85 lakh. Of these, around 90,000 cases remain active. But Shah said that "an army is ready to fight COVID-19". Additionally, the country's recovery rate continues to improve. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 86900 people had recovered.
"The entire country is fighting together as one with a single idea. We've been successful thus far. As far as Unlock 1 goes, states, districts, panchayats, ASHA workers, everyone is ready," he said.
"Rs 11,000 crore by the Central govt were sent to states to take care of all migrant workers in camps. While we agree that there have been some communication gaps, we must also understand that buses and trains have been ferried regularly to send these workers back home," he added.
