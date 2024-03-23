'There Was No Such Interview...', Says Advocate Somnath Bharti Refuting Hindi News Channel's Claim Of Having Spoken To Kejriwal After His Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Hindi News Channel Aaj Tak has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to their journalist about his arrest, making them the first channel to strike a conversation with Kejriwal after his arrest. The channel claimed that Kejriwal said. "I will not resign from the post of Chief Minister and if I have to I will run the government from jail". However taking to X, Advocate Somnath Bharti has refuted the claims of Aaj Tak questioning the kind of journalism that media houses are adopting. He said, "This is against journalistic ethics. There was no interview between @aaj tak and Sri Arvind Kejriwal. I was sitting by his side all along for a full 6.30 hrs, starting 2 pm till 8.30 pm".

Arrest of Kejriwal came after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case. Meanwhile, high voltage drama was witnessed in various parts of India. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held protest against the arrest of Delhi CM & party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Punjab's Mohali. Later on Friday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Read Also Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Remanded To ED Custody Till March 28

Meanwhile, as per ANI report, INDIA bloc leaders on Friday met the Election Commission against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the alleged targeting of Opposition leaders across the country ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The letter submitted to the poll body by INDIA on Friday asserted that "arrests, of individuals holding Constitutional posts are clearly intended to have a stifling and deleterious effect on the democratic functioning of the affairs of their respective states, as well as the parties themselves".