'There is no hope for justice in future' says Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz on release of convicts of Bilkis Bano gangrape case

Mumtaz Patel, the daughter of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel commenting on the latest verdict on Bilkis Bano gangrape case, said that there is no hope for justice in the future if such an example is set.

While speaking to India Today, Patel said she's completely disheartened by the decision of Gujarat High Court and the government. She pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on women empowerment as the verdict came nearly days after his Independence Day speech.

"For something like rape, even life sentence is not enough and top of that releasing the accused on the 75th Independence Day is more shocking and unacceptable," Mumtaz Patel said.

Recalling 2012 Nirbhaya Rape case, she said that the women across country came together and protested and I hope the same kind of action is coming out now against the verdict.

"This is about women, this is about our security she said hoping that the Centre takes notice of the decision and the Supreme Court intervenes," Patel asserted.

Is Mumtaz Patel contesting Gujarat elections?

Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter denied of contesting Assembly elections in Gujarat which are slated to take place at the end of this year. When asked Mumtaz if she would not carry forward her late father's legacy, she replied that she will carry forward ity and said that her father was not just a politician but a philanthrophist as he has done a lot for people.

Further Patel explained that if politics means helping people and a platform for being able to do good then she will definitely join it. "My father always wanted youth to be the change in politics," she added.

Earlier this month, Mumtaz said that she will consider fighting the polls in Gujarat if people are ready to accept her.

"Firstly, I am not the political heir of Ahmedbhai. But, I will definitely enter active politics if I am given a chance to do good work," said Mumtaz Patel while replying to questions from the media.

Ahmed Patel, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, died of COVID-19-related complications in November 2020.

About Bilkis Bano case:

Eleven convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, had sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed were three-year-old daughter.