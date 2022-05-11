'There is Lakshman Rekha...', reacts Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju after Supreme Court holds sedition law

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition and asked the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs under the sedition provision, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, till review of the law by Centre is complete.

As people from various section of the society are reacting on the news law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said "respected the court and its independence", there is a "Lakshman Rekha" that cannot be crossed, reported NDTV.

"We've made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intention of our PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). We respect the court and its independence. But there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws," the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

On Tuesday, the top court had sought the Centre's response on putting the law in abeyance in the interest of the people, till it completes the re-examination of the law.

In an interim order, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said it would be appropriate to put the provision, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, in abeyance until the Centre reviews it. The top court declined to entertain the Centre's request not to stay the operation of the provision. And, also pointed at needing to balance civil liberty and sovereignty of the state, in view of several instances where the law was misused.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said: "It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over. We hope and expect the Centre and states will desist from registering any FIR under Section 124A or initiate proceedings, till the re-examination is over". The top court said the Centre is free to issue additional directions to the state governments and scheduled the hearing of pleas challenging the validity of the sedition law in the third week of July.

The bench said those jailed under the law or facing prosecution can approach the courts for relief. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had earlier contended that Section 124A should not be put in abeyance, since the constitution bench upheld its validity in 1962 in the Kedar Nath judgment.

Today, the Centre proposed issuing an advisory to the state governments that only a police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) -- who may record in writing the reasons for a case involving sedition provision (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) -- as it cannot prevent police from registering a cognizable offence under sedition provision.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST