‘There is a Congress module of riot engineering which benefits them’: Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for effectively and efficiently dealing with the Delhi riots and containing it within 36 hours.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Surya said: "On behalf of the House, I thank the Home Minister to efficiently and effectively dealing with Delhi riots and containing it within 36 hours." "The objective of this debate should not be to blame each other but to understand why riots are taking place and how collectively as a house and government, we can stop them," he said.
"There is in place a Congress module of riot engineering in this country, which has in the last so many decades tried to engineer riots, which benefit them politically. This has happened in the last seventy years," he said.
Delhi Police goes hi-tech
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that the government has fed details of voter identity cards and driving licences of people into a software to identify those involved in the Delhi violence.
Responding to a debate on the violence in parts of Delhi that claimed over 50 lives, he said facial recognition technology has so far identified 1,100 people.
Out of them, over 300 had come from Uttar Pradesh to apparently create violence in northeast Delhi.
Shah also said that the Home Ministry has communicated to the Delhi High Court regarding the establishment of a Claims Commission for relief and rehabilitation of victims.
He also informed the House that recoveries would be made from those responsible for the destruction of properties.
