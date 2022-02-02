'There are two Indias - one for rich, other for poor and the gap is widening': Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the Parliament, attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country. He also took the government head on over the growing unemployment in the country.

"I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India," said the former Congress chief.

Elaborating on his idea of "2 Indias", Gandhi said, "There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening."

Speaking on the issue of unemployment, the Wayanad MP said, "There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. Your govt is unable to provide them with one."

"You speak of providing employment, 3 cr youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 yrs. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to.The one they had has disappeared," he added.

Slamming the ruling BJP, Gandhi said, "UPA Govt pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This is not our data, this is factual data. You pushed 23 crore people back into poverty."

His speech came a day after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

Gandhi then slammed the Centre over the Budget and said that it does not have anything for the salaried class, middle class, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs.

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for--Salaried class--Middle class--The poor and deprived--Youth--Farmers--MSMEs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:05 PM IST