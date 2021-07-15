'Then how were bodies seen floating in UP?': Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi for praising Yogi Adityanath over handling of COVID-19

Kolkata: A new war of words started between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a public rally at Varanasi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ‘tackling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic effectively’.
Mamata Banerjee slammed the Prime Minister and said that if Uttar Pradesh could manage the pandemic effectively then how were bodies seen floating in the river.
“Just because it is a BJP-ruled state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving certificate to UP. Bengal had to keep strict vigil so that bodies don’t enter Bengal but everyone has seen lines of bodies from Uttar Pradesh floating in the river. UP failed to manage the second wave,” stated Mamata.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien took to Twitter and wrote: "He (PM Modi) can make July 15 feel like April 1 (April Fool's Day)."
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that since Modi is the Prime Minister, he can’t abuse him. “Just because he is the Prime Minister can’t use any strong words but otherwise the speech of the Prime Minister clearly proves that he is an imposter,” said the TMC state general secretary.
Slamming TMC for only politicizing things, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that not just of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports every good work.
“In recent past Modi has also praised a few works of Kerala. The TMC only needs an opportunity to malign BJP,” said Bhattacharya.