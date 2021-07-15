'Then how were bodies seen floating in UP?': Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi for praising Yogi Adityanath over handling of COVID-19

Kolkata: A new war of words started between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a public rally at Varanasi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ‘tackling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic effectively’.

Mamata Banerjee slammed the Prime Minister and said that if Uttar Pradesh could manage the pandemic effectively then how were bodies seen floating in the river.

“Just because it is a BJP-ruled state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving certificate to UP. Bengal had to keep strict vigil so that bodies don’t enter Bengal but everyone has seen lines of bodies from Uttar Pradesh floating in the river. UP failed to manage the second wave,” stated Mamata.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien took to Twitter and wrote: "He (PM Modi) can make July 15 feel like April 1 (April Fool's Day)."