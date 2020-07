Theft of holy book: Dera Sacha Sauda chief, 3 others booked

Chandigarh: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others were named in a case relating to theft of the Sikh's holy book Guru Granth Sahib, police said on Monday.

He was named two days after the arrest of seven Sirsa dera followers by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 desecration of religious texts. They were held from Faridkot.

Five of them were remanded in two-day police custody while two were let off when their counsels claimed they had already secured bail. Later, the two joined investigation, said police. After their questioning, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is currently lodged in the Rohtak's Sunaria jail, and the three others were named in the FIR No.63, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Ranbir Singh Khatra, who is leading the SIT, said the three others booked along with Ram Rahim are the dera's national committee members. Khatra said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was named as a conspirator. "We have applied in a Faridkot court for the arrest warrants of the three accused who are absconding," Khatra said.