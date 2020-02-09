'Theatrics to realise vested interests', says Mayawati even as Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers on Ravidas Jayanti

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused Congress and BJP leaders of never honouring saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure and indulging in "theatrics" now by visiting temples to realise their vested interests.

Her comments come even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a day-long visit to take part in Ravidas Jayanti programmes.

"Congress, BJP and other parties did not give any respect or honour to Sant Guru Ravidas during their tenure. But, after being out of power, they are indulging in various theatrics to realise their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, gave respect to him at various levels, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable," she wrote in another tweet.