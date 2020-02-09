'Theatrics to realise vested interests', says Mayawati even as Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers on Ravidas Jayanti

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused Congress and BJP leaders of never honouring saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure and indulging in "theatrics" now by visiting temples to realise their vested interests.
Her comments come even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a day-long visit to take part in Ravidas Jayanti programmes.
"Congress, BJP and other parties did not give any respect or honour to Sant Guru Ravidas during their tenure. But, after being out of power, they are indulging in various theatrics to realise their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, gave respect to him at various levels, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable," she wrote in another tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at Guru Sant Ravidas Janmasthan Temple in Varanasi. She is also scheduled to attend Ravidas Jayanti programmes through the day.
On her arrival at the airport, she was greeted by senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, and other party workers.
Lallu said the teachings of Sant Ravidas for setting up a society based on equality and brotherhood are relevant even today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to mark the occasion.
Not just the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the mystic poet on Sunday.
"Humble tribute to the great Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. He emphasised on bringing positive change in the society and also emphasised on the spirit of amity and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education was based on justice, equality and his service will continue to inspire people of every era," wrote the Prime Minister on Twitter, sharing a compilation of his speeches where he has mentioned the saint.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sant Ravidas and said that the saint played a crucial role in curbing social evils of the society.
Marking the occasion, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "Construction work to build Guru Ravidas temple will begin soon. BJP and our government is committed towards unity in the country."
Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, is being celebrated across the country on Sunday.
The 14th century saint is revered in Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism. He was born in Varanasi and was a leading figure of the Bhakti Movement. Sant Ravidas left behind a great legacy and a 21st century cult called Ravidassia follows his teachings.
(With inputs from agencies)
