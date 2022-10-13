The world's oil-producing nations agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels. Here's why that's a bad thing

Representative Image |

Oil producers of the OPEC+ grouping -- the world's 23 largest exporters of crude oil -- have agreed to cut production by two million barrels a day. That is very bad news.

Do you think petrol prices are high right now at the pump? Have you noticed an increase in auto/taxi fares? Do you notice an increase in the price you pay for your groceries?

Just you wait -- you haven't seen anything yet.

On February 24 this year, Russia began its ill-fated invasion of Ukraine, which, came on the heels of a pandemic that had already up-ended global supply chains and consumption patterns. A cautious and traumatised world, looking warily and hopefully at some sort of recovery, was in for a very nasty surprise.

What happened?

OPEC+, the oil producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced a production cut of up to 2 million barrels a day, in spite of weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

OPEC+ is a group of 23 oil-exporting countries which meets regularly to decide how much crude oil to sell on the world market, and together account for 40% of all crude oil production.

The 2 million barrel production cut, which is supposed to take effect from November, represents around 2% percent of the global oil supply (that's a lot more than it sounds like, due to the fungible nature of crude oil).

It is the biggest reduction by OPEC+ since 2020, when it cut production by more than nine million barrels per day in response to the COVID pandemic.

The move is designed to boost the cost of oil, which has fallen below $90 from a peak of $122 in June. Prices rose after the announcement.

Indeed, it prompted President Joe Biden to declare that "there will be consequences" for US relations with Saudi Arabia. Biden, of course, has his attention focused on up-coming midterm elections in the US, where his party is confidently predicted to lose its majorities in both houses of US Congress.

How will this affect you?

Simply put -- everything will be more expensive.

From petrol/diesel, to the cost of groceries and services. Even services are likely to witness inflationary pressures.

Why?

Oil is the single most important natural resource, bar none. The products derived by refining crude oil underpin modern society, mainly supplying energy to the power industry, heating homes and providing fuel for vehicles and airplanes to carry goods and people all over the world. But that is only a part of it.

Feeling hungry and looking to buy some groceries? Shopping bags, credit cards, egg cartons, plastic milk bottles are all petroleum-derived products. So too our collective ability to grow food, which would be impossible without fertilisers and pesticides, which are derived from, yup, you guessed it!

Oil.

Are you a student? At school, rulers, crayons, ink and cartridges, glue, coverings on books, binders are all petroleum-derived products.

Have a relative suffering from an ailment? Coatings for pills, binding agent for creams, disposable syringes are all derived from oil refineries.

Looking to buy a house? Roofing tiles, pipes, insulating material, paint -- these are all refined oil products.

CDs, videos, cassette tapes, camera film, artists' paint, bicycle handlebar grips, tyres, crash helmets, football boots, trainers, shin pads, windsurfers, roller blades? Forget about them without oil.

Why is this happening? The broader picture

Last week saw OPEC grab headlines.

First it cut its 2022 global economic growth forecast to 2.7% from 3.1% -- to 2.64 million barrels per day from 3.1 million barrels per day. It trimmed next year's (2023) figure to 2.5% and said that there was potential for further weakness in the global economy.

But more significantly, OPEC and non-OPEC partners agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite US pressure to pump more.

This did three things.

First, it made Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC members effectively defy a US request to push up output. The US wanted lower oil prices to ease inflationary pressures at home. But OPEC members wanted higher prices, which could ease their own financial constraints. And it seems that they wanted to shrug off dictats from the US as well.

Second, higher prices of oil would mean still higher energy prices for the EU, which now cannot get Russian oil, unless they decide to accept Russia’s terms for resuming oil supplies. That is anathema to the US. That will mean closure for at least one third of small and medium units in Germany, the EU powerhouse.

Third, higher prices mean more profits for Russia, which has seen its economy bounce back to health even while the US, EU and UK have rapidly become weaker. Expect Russia and OPEC to become big beneficiaries. Indirect beneficiaries will be India and China, which will continue to get subsidised oil supplies from Russia.

Expect the war in Ukraine to catalyse recession in Western countries. Worse still -- expect this war to last well into 2023, as neither of the two warring parties seem to be exhausted by the ongoing bloodshed.