Vishwaguru Who? No Indian university ranks among top 300 in THE World University Ranking 2021

The UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2021 on Wednesday. India has just two universities among the world's top 400 universities as per the survey.
As per the report by the NDTV, seven of the top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) had boycotted the survey owing to their reservations over the parameters and transparency in the ranking process.
In the overall category, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, has topped the tally. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, made it to the 301-350 category in overall global rankings.
Among Indian institutions, the IISc in Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, are the two in the world's top 400.
IISC has made it to the 301-350 category in overall global rankings and IIT Ropar is in the 351-400 groupings.
THE World University Rankings 2021 considers five parameters for assessing universities: Teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), Industry Income (2.5%) and International Outlook (7.5%). Globally, over 1,500 universities from 93 countries were ranked on the list.
Here's is the list of top five universities in the world:
University of Oxford
Stanford University
Harvard University
California Institute of Technology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Here's is the list of top 15 universities in India:
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Banaras Hindu University
Institute of Chemical Technology
University of Delhi
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jawaharlal Nehru University
King George‘s Medical University
Mahatma Gandhi University
