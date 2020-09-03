Vishwaguru Who? No Indian university ranks among top 300 in THE World University Ranking 2021

The UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2021 on Wednesday. India has just two universities among the world's top 400 universities as per the survey.

As per the report by the NDTV, seven of the top Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) had boycotted the survey owing to their reservations over the parameters and transparency in the ranking process.

In the overall category, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, has topped the tally. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, made it to the 301-350 category in overall global rankings.

Among Indian institutions, the IISc in Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, are the two in the world's top 400.