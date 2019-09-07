No question of Army atrocities in J&K, they are only fighting terrorists: Ajit Doval

New Delhi: The Army presence in the Kashmir Valley was only limited to fighting terrorists, and police and central forces are there for handling public order, said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday.

In an interaction with journalists in New Delhi, Doval said, "The question of army atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir does not arise. Only state police and some central forces are handling public order, the Indian army is there to fight terrorists".

NSA Doval also informed that restrictions in the Valley were limited to only ten police station areas and hundred per cent of landline phones have been restored.

"Out of 199 police station areas in Jammu and Kashmir only 10 have prohibitory orders in place, rest have no restrictions. 100 per cent landline connections are operational in the state", he said.

Doval also outlined that Pakistan is trying to create trouble in the Valleyand over 200 Pakistani terrorists have been spotted. "Pakistan is trying to create trouble. 230 terrorists were spotted. Some of them have infiltered while some have been arrested", Doval added.

Doval who has visited different parts of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and had interacted with locals also stated that the majority of Kashmiri citizens were in support of the decision. "I am totally convinced that majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, they see greater opportunities, future, economic progress and employment opportunities, only a few miscreants are opposing it", Doval said.

Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.