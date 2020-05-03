'The only thing that matters is courage and honour...': Inspirational words of Major Anuj Sood who was killed by terrorists in Handwara

Major Anuj Sood was one of the five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.

"Sad to inform that five brave personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and sub-inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty," said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

Besides Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, the other Army personnel killed in the encounter were identified as Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh.

Meanwhile, Major Anuj Sood's caption from a post on Instagram, will surely leave you inspired. Sood had written, "When you're older, you will realise the only thing that matters, the only thing, is that you had courage and honour. Lose those things and you won't die any quicker, but you'll be less than the dirt from your boots. You'll still be dust, but you'll have wasted a short time in the light."