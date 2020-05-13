'The need of the hour!': From Amit Shah to Nitin Gadkari, Union Ministers and BJP leaders hail Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures to boost the coronavirus-hit economy. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the government was allocating an economic relief package totaling 20 lakh crores amid the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown.

Amongst other measures, the Finance Minister had announced Rs 3-lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses. The economic relief package is being unveiled in tranches, and the Finance Ministry is slated to hold follow-up press conferences to outline the details in the coming days.