'The need of the hour!': From Amit Shah to Nitin Gadkari, Union Ministers and BJP leaders hail Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures to boost the coronavirus-hit economy. This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the government was allocating an economic relief package totaling 20 lakh crores amid the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown.
Amongst other measures, the Finance Minister had announced Rs 3-lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan for businesses. The economic relief package is being unveiled in tranches, and the Finance Ministry is slated to hold follow-up press conferences to outline the details in the coming days.
Responding to Sitharaman's announcement, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter, stating that the announcements would go a long way in "addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs".
"The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit," the Prime Minister said.
Many other political leaders and office bearers belonging to the party have joined in to laud the measures announced today. From Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to BJP leaders including Sambit Patra -- the praise has been effusive.
Take a look at some of the tweets:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)