The Milk Turns: Congress wins 8 out of 12 seats in Amul dairy elections

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Congress party has won eight out of 12 seats in Amul dairy elections.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the election was held for 12 seats. Of these twelve seats Congress bagged 8 seats and BJP bagged 4 seats. Congress-turned-BJP leader and chairman of the Union, Ramsinh Parmar, was elected uncontested.
The elections to the board of directors of the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, popularly known as Amul Dairy was held on Saturday after the stipulated period of five years. The counting of votes was conducted on Monday at the Amul Dairy Society department campus.
As per a report by Indian Express, BJP MLA from Matar Kesarisinh Solanki lost to Sanjay Patel of Congress. Meanwhile, the other winners from the Congress included Kanti Sodha Parmar from Anand seat, Rajendrasinh Parmar from Borsad-Anklav seat, Sita Parmar in Khambhat, Vipul Patel in Petlad, Ghela Zala in Kathlal, Rajesh Pathak in Balasinor, and Gautam Chauhan from Mahemdavad. Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Rajesh Pathak won with 62 votes out of a total of 86 votes in Balasinor block.
At the Anand block, with 41 votes, Anand’s Congress MLA Kanti Sodha Parmar defeated Umreth’s BJP MLA Govind Parmar who got 37 out of 104 votes. At the Matar block, with 26 votes BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki was defeated by new entrant Sanjay Patel, who bagged 47 votes. In Khambhat, Sita Parmar got 73 out of 98 votes, while former Congress MLA Gautam Chauhan has won with 50 votes in Balasinor block.
