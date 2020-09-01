The Milk Turns: Congress wins 8 out of 12 seats in Amul dairy elections

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Congress party has won eight out of 12 seats in Amul dairy elections.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the election was held for 12 seats. Of these twelve seats Congress bagged 8 seats and BJP bagged 4 seats. Congress-turned-BJP leader and chairman of the Union, Ramsinh Parmar, was elected uncontested.

The elections to the board of directors of the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, popularly known as Amul Dairy was held on Saturday after the stipulated period of five years. The counting of votes was conducted on Monday at the Amul Dairy Society department campus.