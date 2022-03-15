The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan Congress MLA demands to declare film tax-free

Jaipur: Going against the party line a Congress MLA in Rajasthan Bhanwar Lal Sharma has demanded that the film The Kashmir Files should be made tax-free in the state. He said he will write about this to CM Ashok Gehlot. The opposition Bjp has already raised this demand.

The MLA from Sardarsahar Bhanwar Lal Sharma said ‘ injustice is being done to Kashmiri Pandits and neither the central nor any state government is talking about this. I demand that this movie should be made tax-free so that people can see the pain of Brahmins. I’ll write about this to CM.’ He also said that Kashmiri Pandits are being tortured for years and the Brahmin community of the entire country is sad about this. The problem should be looked into.

The statement of Sharma is being considered against the party line as the state secretary of the party Jaswant Gurjar said that film is based on the agenda of the RSS and should be banned in the country.

It is to mention here that Sharma was one of the MLAs who rebled with the dissident faction at the time of the political crisis of the Ashok Gehlot government in July 2020. Though he was the first to leave the dissident camp. Sharma is a known Brahmin community leader and is the state president of Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha.

Notably, the opposition Bjp has also raised this demand and leaders like former CM Vasundhara Raje and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathor has said that the film that is based on true events and past situations of Kashmir has been made tax-free in many states and should be made tax-free in Rajasthan also.

In the meantime, the government has not clear its stand on the demand. The Food and Civil Supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas said to the media that government will first watch the movie and then take the decision.

