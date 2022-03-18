'The Kashmir Files': Many false things shown in Vivek Agnihotri-directed film, says former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club. The news was shared by the director on his Instagram handle. The film, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said many false things have been shown in the movie. "During that time Farooq Abdullah was not J&K's CM but Governor rule was there. VP Singh's govt was there in the country which was backed by BJP," news agency ANI quoted the National Conference leader as saying.

Earlier in the day, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover.

Official sources told news agency PTI that the 'Y' category security has been given to Agnihotri because of his increased threat perception after the release of his film.

Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock across India.

The decision to provide Agnihotri with the fourth-highest category security in the country has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:08 PM IST