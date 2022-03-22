'The Kashmir Files': It's good that things which people didn't know have come to public domain, says J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday praised Vivek Agnihotri-directed 'The Kashmir Files' and said he thinks it is good that several things which people didn't know have come to the public domain.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sinha said, "If someone makes a film, they have a perspective. I think it is good that several things, which people didn't know, have come to the public domain and people now have fresh knowledge of the same."

Sinha also spoke about the criticism that the film is receiving. He said if someone has a different opinion then they have the right to make another film on the same subject. He said, "I think PM (Modi) thought well & spoke. Someone might have a different opinion, if someone wants to make a different film, then they have the right to do it. Where else will you find a country better than this where you can reside by saying whatever you want?"

'The Kashmir Files', which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

So far, the film has minted approximately Rs 179 crore since it opened in cinemas.

According to trade observer Himesh Mankad, the film, which had a modest release across 600 screens on its opening day, added 1400 more screens by the end of the first weekend. As of Monday, the film is running to packed houses across 4000 screens in the country, he added.

The film's unstoppable box office run also came in the way of Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey', which clocked in a weekend collection of nearly 37 crore, at least 15 crore short of what the trade had expected it to collect upon its release on March 18.

