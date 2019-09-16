The government to announce new guidelines for private carpooling

Now the carpooling will be done through mobile app only. Moreover, the car owner will have to declare trip details before starting a trip. The report also says that so far, the state governments are not getting any revenue from the carpooling revenues. However, the official told to Economic Times that, according to the new guidelines, if the state will not get any revenue then there may be a sudden clampdown and these apps will be shut.

To follow the new guidelines, carpooling apps such as Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar will have make some changes in their mobile applications. Moreover, according to the news report, cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola will need to develop a separate platforms to allow pooling by private vehicle owners.