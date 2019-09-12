The government raised penalties for traffic violation to save life: V K Singh

Gwalior: The fines for traffic offences were hiked to save lives, and those who find them too high should be ignored, Union Minister of State for Road Transport V K Singh said here on Thursday.

Many states in the country, including those ruled by the BJP, have refused to enforce the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, or have decided to water down its penalty provisions. "Human life is precious. So the government has hiked the penalties for traffic offences. It will bring respect for traffic rules and save lives," the former Army chief said.