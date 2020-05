THE FULL LIST OF TRAINS, ROUTES

1. Howrah to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily, Starts May 12; Halts: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central

2. New Delhi to Howrah

Frequency: Daily, Starts May 13; Halts: same as above

3. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily, Starts May 12; Halts: Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central

4. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 13; Halts: same as above.

5. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 12; Halts: Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mar­i­a­ni, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central

6. Dibrugarh to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 14; Halts: Same as above.

7. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 13; Halt: Ludhiana;

8. Jammu Tawi to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 14; Halt: Ludhiana

9. Bengaluru to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 12; Halts: Anantapur, Gunta­kal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn

10. New Delhi to Bengaluru

Frequency: Daily; Starts May 12; Halts: Same as above.

11.Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; Starts May 15; Halts: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota

12. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

Frequency: Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday; Starts May 13; Halts: same as above

13. Chennai Central to New Delhi

Frequency: Friday, Sunday; Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra; Starts: May 15

14.New Delhi to Chennai Central

Frequency: Wednesday, Friday; Halts: same as above; Starts May 13

15. Bilaspur to New Delhi

Frequency: Monday, Thursday;

Halts: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi; Starts May 14

16. New Delhi to Bilaspur

Frequency: Thursday, Saturday; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 12

17. Ranchi to New Delhi

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Halts: Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central; Starts: May 14

18. New Delhi to Ranchi

Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday; Halts: Same as above; Start date: 13 May

19. Mumbai Central to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota; Starts: May 12

20. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 13

21. Ahmedabad to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon; Starts: May 12

22. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 13

23. Agartala to New Delhi

Frequency: Monday; Halts: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kok­r­a­jhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central; Starts: May 18

24. New Delhi to Agartala

Frequency: Wednesday; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 20

25. Bhubneshwar to New Delhi

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata­nagar, Bokaro Stl City, Ga­ya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kan­pur Central; Starts: May 13

26. New Delhi to Bhubneshwar

Frequency: Daily; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 14

27. New Delhi to Madgaon

Frequency: Friday, Saturday; Halts: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn; Starts: May 15

28. Madgaon to New Delhi

Frequency: Monday, Sunday; Halts: Same as above; Starts: May 17

29. Secundarabad to New Delhi

Frequency: Wednesday; Halts: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi; Starts: May 20

30. New Delhi to Secundarabad

Frequency: Sunday; Halts: Sa­me as above; Starts: May 17.