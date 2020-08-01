‘The end is near’: Twitter goes berserk after Amul introduces ‘Haldi Ice-cream’

Ice-cream – a food concoction that comes after booze when it comes to soothing stressed nerves or healing your heart post a nasty breakup. The brain-freezing desert that ranges from a kulfi on the street to high end gelato – one certainly can’t go too wrong with it right?

But 2020 is a different deal altogether. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best and worst when it comes to product innovation, and its latest victim is ice-cream.

Indian dairy honcho Amul has come up with ‘Haldi Ice-cream’ or Turmeric Ice-cream in English. Packed with milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashews, the company calls it “the most fun way to good health.”