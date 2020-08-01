‘The end is near’: Twitter goes berserk after Amul introduces ‘Haldi Ice-cream’

Ice-cream – a food concoction that comes after booze when it comes to soothing stressed nerves or healing your heart post a nasty breakup. The brain-freezing desert that ranges from a kulfi on the street to high end gelato – one certainly can’t go too wrong with it right?
But 2020 is a different deal altogether. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best and worst when it comes to product innovation, and its latest victim is ice-cream.
Indian dairy honcho Amul has come up with ‘Haldi Ice-cream’ or Turmeric Ice-cream in English. Packed with milk, honey, pepper, dates, almonds and cashews, the company calls it “the most fun way to good health.”
The first question definitely comes as “What does it taste like?” Well for Indians the flavour is a familiar one, given how many households consume “haldi wala doodh” to boost immunity. Not to mention, turmeric latte is also a favourite beverage in the west.
However, desi Twitter wasn’t having any of this for good, and many mocked the idea of even launching it in the first place.
One user wrote, "I won't be surprised if they start "Amul Kool - Lemon Flavour boosts immunity with Vitamin C + Zinc"."
"Add some paneer, tomato, onions - make nice Subzi," added another.
Here are some reactions on the micro blogging site.
In June 2020, a Karnataka based Dairy Day launched ice-cream in two 'interesting flavours' - haldi and chyawanprash.
The co-founder of the dairy said, "This is the first time in the ice cream industry that haldi is being used."
Reacting to such flavoured ice-cream, a Twitter user said, "I can understand chyawanprash with a chocolate or vanilla ice cream flavor, but this flavor is for psychopaths."
