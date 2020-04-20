Why are Maharashtra BJP leaders asking people to donate to different PM-CARES Fund website?

Several other BJP leaders tweeted the same message on the day.

However, Shaina and some BJP leaders from Maharashtra shared the wrong PM CARES link. The official PM Cares website is https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/about-pm-cares-fund/ , while the one shared by her is http://pmcaresfund.online – an unsecure site, which was not opening when we clicked on the link.

It’s not just Shaina who has used the wrong link. Other leaders like Chandrashekar Bawankule, too, had shared the wrong link on Facebook. However, after editing their wall post they removed the link.