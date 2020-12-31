The countdown begins: Google Doodle celebrates New Year eve with adorable cuckoo clock waiting for 2021

Google lit up a 2020 cuckoo clock with fairy lights waiting for the clock to strike at midnight.

Well, we are surely excited to see what 2021 has to bring to the table. But now, it is time to bid adieu to 2020 - a year full of ups and downs. A year that taught us how to stay united and fight a crisis. A year that taught us life lessons...and more. While most of us wanted to skip the rest of the year and move forward to 2021, it is important that we learn from the year of disasters and start the year on a positive note.

Surely, amid the pandemic one won't be able to celebrate NYE with a bang but hey! we can have the best of times at home and celebrate with our loved ones from the comfort of our homes.