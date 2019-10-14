The Bong Connection: Mamata thrilled with Abhijit Banerjee's win, hails another 'Bengali for making India proud'

Today, Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for Economics, joining the list of Indians and people of Indian origin to grab the world's most prestigious award in different fields.

Banerjee and French-American Duflo were associated with Bandhan Bank in 2011, when it was a micro-finance institution (MFI), for analysing the impact assessment of anti-poverty programme - Targetting the Hard-Core Poor (THP).

As soon as Abhijit won the award, she took to Twitter and expressed how proud she felt after this news.

(Inputs from PTI)