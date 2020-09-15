‘Thank you coronavirus helpers’: Google Doodle celebrates COVID-19 warriors

Google Doodle decided to thank essential workers who have helped us survive ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The search engine giant dedicated its latest artwork to laud these helpers. The ones featured include doctors, nurses, cooks, drivers, police, firemen, and logistics to name a few.

The Google Doodle said, "Thank you: Coronavirus Helpers." "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines," it wrote on its website.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 927,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

