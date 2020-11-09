'Thank you brother': Tejashwi Yadav responds to Chirag Paswan's birthday wish ahead of counting day for Bihar Assembly elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday without much pomp and show as he awaits the results of Bihar assembly elections.
According to the exit polls, Bihar is on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics, with almost every pollster predicting a landslide victory for the Mahagathbandhan led by the Tejashwi Yadav.
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll even showed that Tejashwi is the numero uno in the political scene in Bihar. According to the survey data, Tejashwi is the leading CM candidate in Bihar, with 44% of the electorate favouring him.
Meanwhile, as Tejashwi celebrated his birthday on Monday, his political opponent and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan wished for his "longevity and success".
"Lots of happy birthday wishes. May God bless you with longevity and succeed in making your life a success. Today is your birthday and have a good day with the blessings of God," read Paswan's tweet in Hindi.
Replying to his tweet, Tejashwi wrote, "Thank you brother".
Several political leaders including ally Rahul Gandhi and rivals Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM and RLSPs Upendra Kushwaha wished Tejashwi on his birthday.
Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday and a bright future!
Tejashwi's elder sister Misa Bharti tweeted pictures of a birthday cake being cut in the presence of family members including their mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav.
Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap wrote, "Happy Birthday tutu," and tweeted with the hashtag "HBD-CM Tejashwi".
Among other leaders who extended their wishes included Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)