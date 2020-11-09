'Thank you brother': Tejashwi Yadav responds to Chirag Paswan's birthday wish ahead of counting day for Bihar Assembly elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday without much pomp and show as he awaits the results of Bihar assembly elections.

According to the exit polls, Bihar is on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics, with almost every pollster predicting a landslide victory for the Mahagathbandhan led by the Tejashwi Yadav.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll even showed that Tejashwi is the numero uno in the political scene in Bihar. According to the survey data, Tejashwi is the leading CM candidate in Bihar, with 44% of the electorate favouring him.

Meanwhile, as Tejashwi celebrated his birthday on Monday, his political opponent and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan wished for his "longevity and success".

"Lots of happy birthday wishes. May God bless you with longevity and succeed in making your life a success. Today is your birthday and have a good day with the blessings of God," read Paswan's tweet in Hindi.

Replying to his tweet, Tejashwi wrote, "Thank you brother".