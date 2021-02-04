'Thank govt for opportunity to report from Tihar': Journalist Mandeep Punia writes notes on his leg in jail

Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was kept in Tihar jail for three days before being released on Wednesday, said he prepared notes in jail by writing on his leg and will soon release a report on farmers kept in the prison in Delhi.

Punia, who was covering farmers' protest at Singhu border, was detained by police on Saturday. He was officially arrested on Sunday and produced before a court which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in a case FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

A Delhi court granted him bail on Tuesday and he was finally released on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following his release, Mandeep said he got the chance to meet jailed farmers in Tihar and took notes on his legs.