'Thank God I don't have to go to office!': Twitter reacts to unseasonal Bengaluru rains

On Wednesday morning, Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorm. The downpour lasted for a few hours in some parts of the city. However, rains that lasted a few hours left some low-lying areas waterlogged.
Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. Soon after, #BangaloreRains started trending and some of the tweets doing the rounds are hilarious.
One user said, "Waking up to this my only thought was, Thank God I don't have to go to office!" Another user said, "The irony of all of us Wfh in this weather with no friends no monk."
Here's what netizens had to say:
A part of the sidewall of a storm drain in the Pattegarhpalya area of Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday morning, following heavy overnight rain. The fire department, emergency services, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers are present at the spot. There have been no casualties reported.
