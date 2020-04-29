'Thank God I don't have to go to office!': Twitter reacts to unseasonal Bengaluru rains

On Wednesday morning, Bengaluru woke up to heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorm. The downpour lasted for a few hours in some parts of the city. However, rains that lasted a few hours left some low-lying areas waterlogged.

Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. Soon after, #BangaloreRains started trending and some of the tweets doing the rounds are hilarious.

One user said, "Waking up to this my only thought was, Thank God I don't have to go to office!" Another user said, "The irony of all of us Wfh in this weather with no friends no monk."

Here's what netizens had to say: