Thane: TMC Announces 12 Hours Water Cut Once In 15 Days In Some Areas From August 1

Representative Photo | Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to cut water in some parts of Thane from August 1 until the monsoon subsides. Due to this decision, the water supply to each section will be shut off for 12 hours once in 15 days and the reason there will be a water crisis for Thanekar during the rainy season.

Ravindra Manjarekar, Public Relationship Officer (PRO), TMC said, " Due to the heavy rains in the dam area of Thane district, a large amount of tree branches and silt are being carried in the river bed, so it is not possible to pump enough water. At the same time, power supply interruptions and technical failures in generators are happening. It is also affecting the water supply. Due to this, TMC has taken this decision. 585 million litres of water is supplied daily in Thane municipal area through four sources."

"In this, 250 million litres of water is supplied from the Thane civic body own scheme, 115 million liters from the STEM Authority, 135 million liters from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and 85 million liters from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Therefore, all these sources are considered important from the point of view of the water supply in the city. Out of them, Thane Municipal Corporation draws water for its own scheme from the tank at Pisa of Bhatsa river."

Manjarekar further added, " The TMC has decided to temporarily supply water to the city on a department-wise basis from Tuesday, August 1 until the monsoon subsides. During this period, the municipal administration has appealed to the citizens to store the necessary water and to use water sparingly, filtered and boiled only."

Department wise schedule of water shutdown

• Monday, Bramhand, Balkum, 9 am to 9 pm

• Tuesday, Ghodbunder Road, 1 pm to 5 pm

• Wednesday, Gandhinagar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Thursday, Unnati, Surkarpada, Siddhachal, 9 am to 9 pm

• Friday, Mumbra–Retibandar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Saturday, Samata Nagar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Sunday, Dosti Akari, 9am to 9pm

• Monday, Thane Jail area, 9 am to 9 pm

• Tuesday, Johnson-Eternity, 9 am to 9 pm

• Wednesday, Saket-Rutomjee, 9 am to 9 pm

• Thursday, Siddheshwar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Friday, Kalwa-Kharegaon-Atkoneshwar Nagar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Saturday, Indira Nagar, 9 am to 9 pm

• Sunday, Ritu Park, 9 am to 9 pm

