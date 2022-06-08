Thane: Tech glitch has citizens running to civic centres for booster

COVID-19 vaccination camp |

Despite civic-run centres currently not administering booster vaccines to the general public, the registration is still open for Thanekars in the age group of 18 to 59.

The loophole left several citizens in the lurch; they reached vaccination centres only to be turned away. There have been complaints that beneficiaries were not given boosters at civic-run vaccination centres even after a due registration process.

However, the authorities at civicrun centres clarified that the citizens were not vaccinated as first preference is being given to health workers. Thane medical officer Dr Prasad Patil said, “Health workers as well as emergency service staff are being given preference. Citizens need to be aware that boosters are available at private centers for the general population. However, this information board will be put up at municipal centres soon.”

To get a booster shot, one has to register online and choose among centres according to their availability. Once the appointment is booked, a message is sent to the beneficiary, informing about the date and time to get vaxxed. After following the abovementioned procedure, when people reach civic centres like the Parking Plaza, the authorities allegedly refuse to vaccinate them, reasoning that they aren’t ‘entitled’ for vaccination there, as per some beneficiaries.

It is learned that 15 to 20 people are registering at the Parking Plaza in Thane every day, including residents of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva. Describing her ordeal, Naupada resident Preeti Shukla, who had registered for the booster at the Parking Plaza said, “When we went on Sunday for vaccination we found out that we would not be vaccinated.

But, there is no information board displaying the message for the public. It was a waste of time and money spent on travel.” TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “No there is no goof-ups in the online registration process for booster dose.

As of now, the dose at civic center is only for essential workers, Covid warriors and above 60 years old."