Thane: Relative sexually assault a 12-year-old boy

Thane: A 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by his relative at Kasarwadawli area in Thane on Wednesday.

The Kasarwadawli police have registered a case against the accused on Tuesday, February 7.

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarwadawli police station said, " Last month a teacher had called the parents of the class 6 student and informed them that there was a change in the boy's behavior and he has been misbehaving with other children and getting irritated frequently."

Babshetty further added, " After the teacher complained the parents took the boy to a counselor following which it came to light that a relative who used to reside in their neighborhood sexually assaulted the boy in September 2021. The parents filed a police complaint on Tuesday based on which we registered the case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As of now no arrest has been made as we are probing the case. We will soon arrest the accused."

