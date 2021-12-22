Thane: Man kills wife in middle of road, tries to commit suicide in Bhiwandi held by police

The Bhiwandi police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife with a sharp weapon in the middle of a road. The police said the accused, Anand Rambhau Waghmare, a resident of Bhiwandi, owns a mutton shop and doubted his wife’s fidelity.

After the murder, he also attempted to take his own life by jumping in a lake but was stopped by locals and handed over to the police. The police said the incident took place on December 19 in front of Waraldevi mandir, when Meena Anand Waghmare, 40, was on her way to Dhamankar Naka

The accused came from behind and stabbed her in her neck, shoulder, chest, waist and abdomen. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Bhiwandi police, on the complaint of Rohit Rahul Waghmare, 20, registered a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 24,” said police inspector Nitin Patil.

He added that the couple often fought as Anand doubted his wife’s fidelity. “We are also checking if there is some other reason behind the grievous attack,” a police officer said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:25 AM IST