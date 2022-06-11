Thane gets over Rs 29 lac for state tribal retirement scheme |

The Thane district received Rs 29,79,200 in the financial year 2022-23 for the Shravanbal Seva State Retirement Scheme for the beneficiaries of scheduled tribes.

A total of Rs 4,32,23,900 has been distributed to districts across the Konkan division, of which the highest amount of Rs 3,70,74,100 was earmarked for the Palghar district.

As per the government decision passed by the finance department on June 8, an amount of Rs 35 crore has been distributed across the state. The district collectors have been instructed to distribute the grants to talukas of the district according to the proportion of beneficiaries.

Grants of Rs 29,66,200 have been given for Raigad district, while Ratnagiri received Rs 75,200 and Sindhudurg got Rs 86,200. It has been mentioned in the ruling that the grant was distributed according to the number of beneficiaries reported by the district collector.