 Thane Crime: Man Booked For Unnatural Sex With Wife In Bhiwandi; Parents, Relatives Named In FIR For Harassment
The 28-year-old woman from Bhiwandi told the police that the alleged crimes were committed between July and November of last year, but she did not give the reason for the delayed complaint.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Man Booked For Unnatural Sex With Wife In Bhiwandi | Representative Image

Thane, June 30: Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a man for subjecting his wife to unnatural sex and six of his relatives, including parents, for harassing her, an official said on Sunday.

The woman said her 34-year-old husband subjected her to unnatural sex despite objecting to it, while her father-in-law touched her inappropriately.

Indore: Unnatural Sex With 7 Year Old In Banganga, Case Registered Against Tuition Teacher’s Son 
She also alleged that her in-laws, including four women, harassed her for not giving them the jewellery that she had got from her parents, said the official from Bhoiwada police station citing the FIR registered on Saturday.

