'Thanda thanda cool cool...': As poll battle heats up in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee has a new rallying cry

With less than two days to go before she is pitted against ally-turned-opponent Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Weeks after she was injured in the constituency, the TMC supremo is presently campaigning there atop a wheelchair with her leg propped up.

Elections for the 294 seat West Bengal Assembly are underway. The first phase concluded last week with a voter turn out of more than 80% and the next phase is slated to take place on April 1. And as political leaders across the country scramble to make a lasting impression, Banerjee has coined an unusual and memorable new slogan.

"Cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool," she proclaimed during a a road show in Sonachura, urging people to "keep your mind cool for 48 hours". The "joda phool" or twin flowers is a reference to the TMC poll symbol.

Not to be outdone, the BJP is also making efforts to drum up support for Adhikari. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday afternoon held a roadshow in Nandigram. Over the last few months both parties have repeatedly expressed confidence in their victory.