Thali Bajao Part 2: Why parents are going to bang utensils on October 10

Just a few months ago, citizens across India banged utensils on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to thank COVID warriors. But, now parents have decided to use PM Modi's idea to protest against the government over exorbitant school fees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents and students will stage a nationwide 'thali bajao' protest on October 10. The protest is being organised to draw the attention of the education department. They want the authorities to act against private schools that are charging exorbitant fees at a time when almost everyone is facing major financial crisis. The Forum of Fairness in Education (FFE), an NGO which has been helping parents with the fee woes, has said that the protest will be held on October 10 between 7 am to 7.05 am.