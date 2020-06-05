Thackeray, Pawar hold separate meetings to review Cyclone Nisarga damage

Post Cyclone Nisarga, which badly hit Raigad, Palghar, Ahmadnagar and Nashik districts, two separate review meetings were held on Thursday. One meeting was chaired by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the divisional commissioners and district collectors another was chaired by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Party MPs Praful Patel and Suil Tatkare.

Both Thackeray and Pawar reviewed the damage caused in these districts and the relief immediately needed there.

Thackeray directed the divisional commissioners and district collectors to complete the panchanama within two days so that the government can provide much needed assistance to the farmers and villagers affected by the Cyclone Nisarga. He asked the state run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) to restore power supply at the earliest by sourcing manpower and equipment from other districts.

Raigad district has been severely affected by the Cyclone Nisarga and therefore Thackeray asked the administration to provide food grains and restore drinking water supply at the earliest. Thackeray was informed by the Raigad district administration that nearly 5,033 hectare of agriculture and roads were damaged while 500 mobile phone towers fell. More than 12 hectare under aquaculture was affected. Over 1 lakh trees were uprooted and 10 boats were partially damaged in the district.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who participated at the video conference from Ahmadnagar, said that his department will expedite relief and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Pawar at his meeting discussed the ground level situation in districts affected by the Cyclone Nisarga. He asked the NCP members to actively co-operate the administration in carrying out relief measures.