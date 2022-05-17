Textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi row

New Delhi: Amid claims by the Hindu side of having discovered a Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque, AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed a court order that directed to seal the place where the alleged Shivling was discovered during the survey.

"This is a textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid. This order itself changes the religious nature of the Masjid. This is a violation of 1991 Act. This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was, and will remain a Masjid till judgement day, Inshallah," Owaisi tweeted.

It was alleged that in 1949, idols were kept inside the disputed Babri Mosque. However, the court in its judgement has given the land to the Ram temple, and the construction is in full swing.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:00 AM IST