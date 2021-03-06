'Test, Track and Treat': Centre to 8 states, UTs amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Eight states and union territories have been told to adapt the effective strategy of "test, track and treat" as it has yeilded results at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the centre today. Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh - have been told to increase testing, contact tracing and accelerate vaccination for priority groups in the worst-hit districts.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that sixty-three districts in the eight states and union territories "continue to be of concern as these districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of RT-PCR tests, increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases. These together can pose high risk of transmission to the neighboring states and union territories," the Health Ministry said.

As identified by the government, nine districts are in Delhi, 15 are in Haryana, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Odisha, nine in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Uttarakhand, two in Goa, and one in Chandigarh.