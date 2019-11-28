Terrorists involved in killing of sarpanch and officer in J&K's Anantnag identified: DGP

Terrorists involved in the killing of a sarpanch and an officer in Anantnag district of south Kashmir belong to pro-Pakistan outfit Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen and they have been identified, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

Sarpanch Syed Rafiq Ahmed and Jammu and Kashmir government employee Sheikh Zahoor were killed by militants at Hakura-Badasgam village of Anantnag, where the 'back-to-village' programme was being held, on Tuesday.

"The terrorists involved in the killing of sarpanch Syed Rafiq and employee Sheikh Zahoor at Hakura-Badasgam have been identified as Junaid and Zubair of Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen," Singh said.

The DGP said this while chairing a security review meeting at Srinagar in which he took stock of the security situation in the Kashmir Zone.

He ensured that the terrorists will be brought to justice.