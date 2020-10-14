Terrorists from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD gets elected: Nityanand Rai

Soon after Rai's statement, Congress slammed the Minister of State (MoS) for Home and said that he is insulting Bihar and Biharis.

While talking to ANI, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that MoS Home is insulting the people of Bihar. "I want to say that this is an insult to Bihar and Biharis. There is no place for terrorists, no matter who is in power in Bihar and who will come in power but terrorists can not take shelter in Bihar," he said.

"It is not justified to make such a childish statement while in a decent position. He is a Minister of State for Home Affairs and has worked everywhere -- in the Lok Sabha, in the Assembly of Bihar. We are friends, but his statement is against democracy and constitution of the country," he added.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28. The assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.