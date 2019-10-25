Terrorists control Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad's strident criticism of India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
In an address to a select gathering, Gen. Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.
He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.
